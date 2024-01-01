https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067091Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (woman walking with cow) by Edward Mitchell BannisterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067091View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 886 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2583 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6276 x 4632 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6276 x 4632 px | 300 dpi | 83.19 MBFree DownloadUntitled (woman walking with cow) by Edward Mitchell BannisterMore