Untitled (landscape with cows grazing, hills) by Edward Mitchell Bannister
Untitled (landscape with cows grazing, hills) by Edward Mitchell Bannister

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public Domain
ID : 
9067105

CC0 License

Untitled (landscape with cows grazing, hills) by Edward Mitchell Bannister

