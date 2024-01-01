https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067115Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Veteran in a New Field, from Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper, July 13, 1867Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067115View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2473 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6300 x 4441 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2473 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6300 x 4441 px | 300 dpi | 80.09 MBFree DownloadThe Veteran in a New Field, from Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper, July 13, 1867More