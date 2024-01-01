https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextViews of the National Zoological Park in Washington, DC, showing ElephantOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067134View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 714 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2083 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6138 x 3653 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6138 x 3653 px | 300 dpi | 64.16 MBFree DownloadViews of the National Zoological Park in Washington, DC, showing ElephantMore