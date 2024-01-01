https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067175Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMeteorite Analysis, Geology Laboratory - Edward Porter HendersonOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067175View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 962 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2806 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4810 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 4810 px | 300 dpi | 82.64 MBFree DownloadMeteorite Analysis, Geology Laboratory - Edward Porter HendersonMore