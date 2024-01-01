rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067199
Potomac River with United States Capitol in background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Potomac River with United States Capitol in background

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9067199

View CC0 License

Potomac River with United States Capitol in background

More