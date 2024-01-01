https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067211Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUSFC Steamer "Albatross" Survey of Fishing Banks from Newport to Newfoundland, 1885Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9067211View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2834 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4911 x 6066 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4911 x 6066 px | 300 dpi | 85.26 MBFree DownloadUSFC Steamer "Albatross" Survey of Fishing Banks from Newport to Newfoundland, 1885More