rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067211
USFC Steamer "Albatross" Survey of Fishing Banks from Newport to Newfoundland, 1885
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

USFC Steamer "Albatross" Survey of Fishing Banks from Newport to Newfoundland, 1885

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9067211

View CC0 License

USFC Steamer "Albatross" Survey of Fishing Banks from Newport to Newfoundland, 1885

More