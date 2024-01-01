https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCopeland Steam-propelled Tricycle in Front of the CastleOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067218View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 970 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2829 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4827 x 5972 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4827 x 5972 px | 300 dpi | 82.5 MBFree DownloadCopeland Steam-propelled Tricycle in Front of the CastleMore