https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067348Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextClaude Monet brush stroke element set psd. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9067348View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 180.12 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Claude Monet brush stroke element set psd. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.More