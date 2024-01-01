rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067562
Speech bubble png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Speech bubble png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9067562

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Speech bubble png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More