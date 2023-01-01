https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067708Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGustav Klimt's famous painting brushstroke, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9067708View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2080 x 2600 px | 300 dpiGustav Klimt's famous painting brushstroke, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelMore