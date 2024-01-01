rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068420
Mango png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mango png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9068420

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Mango png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More