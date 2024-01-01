rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068440
Bread png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bread png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9068440

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Bread png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More