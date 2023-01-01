Lotion bottles mockup, Van Gogh’s artwork label design psd, remixed by rawpixel More Premium ID : 9068668 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3313 x 3313 px | 300 dpi | 210.81 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3313 x 3313 px | 300 dpi