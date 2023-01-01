https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068746Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextFamous painting poster mockup, Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9068746View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 166.35 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Famous painting poster mockup, Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelMore