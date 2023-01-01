https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069008Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPicture frame mockup, famous artworks psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9069008View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2691 px | 300 dpi | 323.3 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 646 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1884 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2691 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Picture frame mockup, famous artworks psd, remixed by rawpixelMore