Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepencil drawingcartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingThe Actor Tamazawa Saijiro in an unidentified role (ca. 1740) by Torii KiyomasuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 580 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1450 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAnimal tales Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444435/animal-tales-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllustration of a woman mesmerised. The Lancet, 1838.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982330/illustration-woman-mesmerised-the-lancet-1838Free Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKalligrafie van vrouw met kind en windmolens, ca. 1720 (1720) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13784627/kalligrafie-van-vrouw-met-kind-windmolens-ca-1720-1720-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView licenseKostuumstudies van een boer (1770 - 1825) by Simon Andreas Krauszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13787114/kostuumstudies-van-een-boer-1770-1825-simon-andreas-krauszFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView licenseNegen mannenhoofden met verschillende soorten hoofdbedekkingen, zoals tulbanden (1500 - 1568) by anonymous, Heinrich…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782780/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEducation 3D holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187980/education-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseLeo Gestel en An Overtoom met bloemstuk (1937) by Leo Gestelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738312/leo-gestel-overtoom-met-bloemstuk-1937-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView licenseKalligraferende vrouw (1800 - 1899) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734588/kalligraferende-vrouw-1800-1899-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseiPhone wallpaper white bread theme editablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495830/iphone-wallpaper-white-bread-theme-editableView licenseChinese C18 woodcut: The eye - 'millet sores' on eyelidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13989670/chinese-c18-woodcut-the-eye-millet-sores-eyelidFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395248/bedtime-stories-facebook-post-templateView licenseJohann Worrenburg, a dwarf, aged 38. Etching, 1688.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978375/johann-worrenburg-dwarf-aged-38-etching-1688Free Image from public domain licenseiPhone wallpaper, woman doing yoga illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10731014/iphone-wallpaper-woman-doing-yoga-illustration-editable-designView licenseWybrant Lolkes, a dwarf with his wife. Etching by P. Mequignon, 1790.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018980/wybrant-lolkes-dwarf-with-his-wife-etching-mequignon-1790Free Image from public domain licenseDrawing paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13024344/drawing-paper-editable-mockupView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Yosaku and Arashi Tominosuke I as Koman by Torii Kiyomasu IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957272/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn old couple design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15169417/editable-autumn-old-couple-design-element-setView licenseA couple sit on a couch with their arms wrapped around one another, a top hat and a walking cane are on the side table. Line…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998947/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn old couple design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15169421/editable-autumn-old-couple-design-element-setView licenseVrouw met een parasol (c. 1916) by Reijer Stolkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741176/vrouw-met-een-parasol-c-1916-reijer-stolkFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sikh commander . Gouache painting by an Indian painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956716/sikh-commander-gouache-painting-indian-painterFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Gentlemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046523/portrait-gentlemanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTsukioka of the Hyogoya (Hyogoya uchi tsukioka), from the series "Seiro bijin meika awase" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945541/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFamily vacation illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712278/family-vacation-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseThe Yugao Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Yugao), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019672/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060940/islamic-clothing-facebook-post-templateView licenseLezende vrouw (1650 - 1655) by Willem Drost and Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781521/lezende-vrouw-1650-1655-willem-drost-and-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA woman holding a flower. Ink drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998080/woman-holding-flower-ink-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTurks of Quality at Dinnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017796/turks-quality-dinnerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTanabata Dance by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945944/tanabata-dance-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain license