https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069558Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLine art decoration png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9069558View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 400 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1334 pxSVG | 22.99 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Line art decoration png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More