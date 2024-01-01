rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069924
Japanese Torii gate png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese Torii gate png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9069924

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Japanese Torii gate png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More