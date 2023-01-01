https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGustav Klimt's famous painting background, Water Serpents II artwork, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9072673View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2700 x 1800 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2700 x 1800 px | 300 dpi | 27.85 MBGustav Klimt's famous painting background, Water Serpents II artwork, remixed by rawpixelMore