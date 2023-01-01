https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072831Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextCoffee mug mockup, Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses print psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9072831View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4737 x 3181 px | 300 dpi | 199.5 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2350 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4737 x 3181 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Coffee mug mockup, Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses print psd, remixed by rawpixelMore