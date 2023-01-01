https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072834Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextTote bag mockup, vintage flower design psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9072834View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2414 x 3621 px | 300 dpi | 160.79 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2414 x 3621 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tote bag mockup, vintage flower design psd, remixed by rawpixelMore