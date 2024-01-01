https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHan Chinese Woman’s Informal Three-Quarter-Length Coat ao with Design of Flowers and ButterfliesOriginal public domain image from Saint Louis Art MuseumMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9079651View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2491 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4260 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHan Chinese Woman’s Informal Three-Quarter-Length Coat ao with Design of Flowers and ButterfliesMore