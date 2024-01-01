https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081233Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Grand Canal, Venice, Looking Southeast, with the Campo della Carità to the Right by Canaletto (Giovanni Antonio Canal)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9081233View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 729 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3251 x 1974 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Grand Canal, Venice, Looking Southeast, with the Campo della Carità to the Right by Canaletto (Giovanni Antonio Canal)More