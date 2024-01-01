rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081239
"The Monkey Tells the Story of the Fox Luring the Ass to its Death by the Lion", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"The Monkey Tells the Story of the Fox Luring the Ass to its Death by the Lion", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th century

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9081239

View CC0 License

"The Monkey Tells the Story of the Fox Luring the Ass to its Death by the Lion", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th century

More