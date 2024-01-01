rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081305
One hundred portraits of Peking opera characters by Unidentified artist
One hundred portraits of Peking opera characters by Unidentified artist

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9081305

View CC0 License

