https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne hundred portraits of Peking opera characters by Unidentified artistOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9081305View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2549 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2628 x 3608 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne hundred portraits of Peking opera characters by Unidentified artistMore