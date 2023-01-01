White frame png Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel More Premium ID : 9081711 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 800 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1000 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 px