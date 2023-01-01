rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082329
Mona Lisa png ripped paper frame, transparent background. Leonardo da Vinci art remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mona Lisa png ripped paper frame, transparent background. Leonardo da Vinci art remixed by rawpixel.

More
Premium
ID : 
9082329

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Mona Lisa png ripped paper frame, transparent background. Leonardo da Vinci art remixed by rawpixel.

More