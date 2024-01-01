rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Island of Moorea Looking across the Strait from Tahiti, January 1891 by John La Farge
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

