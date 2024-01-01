https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084471Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArchitectural drawing of Duncan Phyfe’s house, 193 Fulton Street, New York CityOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084471View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2658 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2714 x 3574 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArchitectural drawing of Duncan Phyfe’s house, 193 Fulton Street, New York CityMore