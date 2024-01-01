rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084475
The Packet "Mohawk of Albany" Passing the Palisades by Pavel Petrovich Svinin
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Packet "Mohawk of Albany" Passing the Palisades by Pavel Petrovich Svinin

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084475

View CC0 License

The Packet "Mohawk of Albany" Passing the Palisades by Pavel Petrovich Svinin

More