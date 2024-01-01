https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall painting fragment from the peristyle of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084548View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2640 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2860 x 3792 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWall painting fragment from the peristyle of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanMore