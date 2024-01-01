rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084605
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing: Folio from "Isarda" Bhagavata Purana
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084605

View CC0 License

