https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084623Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInterior Design with a Central Cabinet, Two Chairs and Two Landscape Paintings against a Red Wall by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084623View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3483 x 2920 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadInterior Design with a Central Cabinet, Two Chairs and Two Landscape Paintings against a Red Wall by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore