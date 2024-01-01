rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084626
Armor Garniture, Probably of King Henry VIII of England (reigned 1509–47)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Armor Garniture, Probably of King Henry VIII of England (reigned 1509–47)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084626

View CC0 License

Armor Garniture, Probably of King Henry VIII of England (reigned 1509–47)

More