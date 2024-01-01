https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084637Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInterior Design for Large Display Cabinet against Red and Green Panelling by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084637View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3336 x 2509 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadInterior Design for Large Display Cabinet against Red and Green Panelling by Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore