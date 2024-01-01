https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084640Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFaience polyhedron inscribed with letters of the Greek alphabetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084640View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3791 x 3792 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFaience polyhedron inscribed with letters of the Greek alphabetMore