https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Cliffs, Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, the Point at Which the Shore-end of the Cable was Landed on July 22nd, 1865 by Robert Charles DudleyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084644View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2484 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1416 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3641 x 2578 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Cliffs, Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, the Point at Which the Shore-end of the Cable was Landed on July 22nd, 1865 by Robert Charles DudleyMore