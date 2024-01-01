rawpixel
Launching the Buoy from the Bow of the Great Eastern on August 8th, 1865 by Robert Charles Dudley

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084646

View CC0 License

