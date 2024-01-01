rawpixel
U. S. Ship North Carolina, 102 Guns by Lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier (American, Roxbury, Massachusetts 1813–1888 New York)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

