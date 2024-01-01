rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084687
Design for wallpaper featuring rampant lions and crowns by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

