https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084688Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWallpaper design featuring bouquets of roses, strapwork, and rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084688View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 987 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2879 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3657 x 3008 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWallpaper design featuring bouquets of roses, strapwork, and rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore