rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084688
Wallpaper design featuring bouquets of roses, strapwork, and rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wallpaper design featuring bouquets of roses, strapwork, and rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084688

View CC0 License

Wallpaper design featuring bouquets of roses, strapwork, and rinceaux by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

More