https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the painted decoration of a coffered ceiling incorporating the initial: H by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084689View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2460 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3728 x 2614 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the painted decoration of a coffered ceiling incorporating the initial: H by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore