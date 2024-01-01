rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084695
Design for wallpaper featuring strapwork, rinceaux, and cartouches filled with bouquets of roses by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Design for wallpaper featuring strapwork, rinceaux, and cartouches filled with bouquets of roses by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9084695

View CC0 License

Design for wallpaper featuring strapwork, rinceaux, and cartouches filled with bouquets of roses by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

