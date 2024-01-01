https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084695Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for wallpaper featuring strapwork, rinceaux, and cartouches filled with bouquets of roses by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084695View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 706 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2060 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2181 x 3705 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for wallpaper featuring strapwork, rinceaux, and cartouches filled with bouquets of roses by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore