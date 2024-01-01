rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084711
Design for a stained-glass window with heraldic designs for the Château Mouchy (Oise) by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084711

View CC0 License

