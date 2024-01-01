https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFoilhummerum Bay, Valentia, Looking Seawards from the Point at Which the Cable Reaches the Shore of Ireland by Robert Charles DudleyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084712View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 832 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3622 x 2510 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFoilhummerum Bay, Valentia, Looking Seawards from the Point at Which the Cable Reaches the Shore of Ireland by Robert Charles DudleyMore