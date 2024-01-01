rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084712
Foilhummerum Bay, Valentia, Looking Seawards from the Point at Which the Cable Reaches the Shore of Ireland by Robert Charles Dudley

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084712

View CC0 License

