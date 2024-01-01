https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Gallery Elevation and Ceiling, Hôtel Cottier by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084719View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1005 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3440 x 2882 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Gallery Elevation and Ceiling, Hôtel Cottier by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore