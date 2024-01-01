rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084738
Design for Elevation of the Duchess of Newcastle's Bedroom, Hôtel Hope by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084738

View CC0 License

