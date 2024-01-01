https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084754Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElevation of an interior with a chimneypiece surmounted by a mirror and a second floor balcony by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084754View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2357 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2537 x 3767 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadElevation of an interior with a chimneypiece surmounted by a mirror and a second floor balcony by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore