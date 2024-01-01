https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the painted decoration of a baker's shop by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084771View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 548 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1599 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3965 x 1811 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the painted decoration of a baker's shop by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore